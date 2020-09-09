Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

