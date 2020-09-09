Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

BIOX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIOX shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

