BigCommerce Holdings, Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 14th (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) quiet period will end on Monday, September 14th. BigCommerce had issued 9,019,565 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $216,469,560 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

BIGC opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

