BidaskClub Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $795.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

