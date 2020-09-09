BidaskClub Lowers Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Strong Sell

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,803. The firm has a market cap of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

