BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Strong Sell

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 137,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.