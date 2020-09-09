BidaskClub Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,546. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -737.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Materialise by 160.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 29.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

