Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 440

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 400.80 ($5.24) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

