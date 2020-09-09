Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.21 ($77.89).

BMW opened at €63.17 ($74.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

