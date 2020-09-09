Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Baxter International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,613,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,170,000 after purchasing an additional 787,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 9,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

