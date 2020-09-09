Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059,953 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth $248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 43,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.