Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $13.22 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,017. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

