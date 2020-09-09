Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 165,320 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,320 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

