Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 153,619 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Dana worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $124,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $130,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 6,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

