Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,397,003 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,397,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

WMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 119,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

