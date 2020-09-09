Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 498,890 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

