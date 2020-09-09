Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,337 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 174.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,992. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $92.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $112,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $17,279,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,905,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,320,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.