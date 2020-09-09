Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,333 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of News by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of News by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.