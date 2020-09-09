Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 563,011 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,648,000 after buying an additional 641,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,477. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

