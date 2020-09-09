Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 242,833 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1,136.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after buying an additional 371,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after buying an additional 338,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $11,381,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

