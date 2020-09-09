Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 315,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

