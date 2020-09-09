Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,679 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Perrigo worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

