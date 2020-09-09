Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $14.64 Million in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,035. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

