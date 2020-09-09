Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.23 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $18.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.92. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,689. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.