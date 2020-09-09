Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,309 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Owens Corning worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after buying an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,788. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

