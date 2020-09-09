Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 820.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,596 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 263,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.