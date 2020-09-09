Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5,056.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of American Financial Group worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,994. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

