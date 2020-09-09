Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461,949 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nokia Oyj worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848,953. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

