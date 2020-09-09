Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461,949 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nokia Oyj worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848,953. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.
Nokia Oyj Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.