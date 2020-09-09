Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of BOX worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,578,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 201,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 42,771.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 384,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. 11,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 358.25%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,815 shares of company stock worth $6,272,931. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

