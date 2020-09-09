Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 221,520 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Wright Medical Group worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 24,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

