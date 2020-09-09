Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 128.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Eastgroup Properties worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.83. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,330. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

