Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,228 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF traded down $12.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. 161,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,694. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.39 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

