Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,477,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,041 shares of company stock valued at $167,059,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.