Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 249,595 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 249,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,661,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of ITT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $77,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. 815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,055. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.