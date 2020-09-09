Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 385,766 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 851.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Kennametal worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,706,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 171,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -448.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.