Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

