Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $53,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

