Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,389.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Generac worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $69,240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Generac by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,682. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.