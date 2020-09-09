Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 909,651 ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 909,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ANGI Homeservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $154,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,538,997.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,223. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 26,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.