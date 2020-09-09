Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 511,551 Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Schneider National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

SNDR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,243. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

