Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 242,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 73.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PVH by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. 7,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

