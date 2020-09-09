Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 8,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

