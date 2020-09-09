Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 158.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 7.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carnival by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

