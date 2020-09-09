Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,977 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $52,742,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

