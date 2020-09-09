Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $41,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NTR opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

