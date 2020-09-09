AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €16.95 ($19.94) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

