AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of CS opened at €16.95 ($19.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.96. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

