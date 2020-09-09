AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.82) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €16.95 ($19.94) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.96. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

