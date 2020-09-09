Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) versus Banco Santander Brasil (OTCMKTS:BSBR) Critical Survey

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.6% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Banco Santander Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.50 $12.86 million N/A N/A Banco Santander Brasil $22.66 billion 0.92 $4.16 billion $1.05 5.31

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Banco Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.18% N/A N/A Banco Santander Brasil 17.83% 15.84% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avidbank and Banco Santander Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Brasil 1 3 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats Avidbank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

