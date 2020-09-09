Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins raised Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 445,445 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

